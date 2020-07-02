Pinnacle Park reopened to the public

Judge Executive Todd Ruckel has announced that Pinnacle Park Playground in Garrison has reopened to the public.
Ruckel said the playground and park area was reopened Thursday after a thorough cleaning and sanitizing with regularly scheduled cleaning to be carried out.
He said a company has been contracted to apply a germicidal disinfectant and sanitizer to surfaces at the facility to help ensure those who visit the facility will be as protected as possible.
“I urge everyone to practice social distancing and other recommended guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
“Reopening Pinnacle Park is one step in a return to normalcy in our community,” Ruckel added.
“We still must use hand sanitizer and wash our hands along will social distancing and wearing a mask where practical,” he said.
Ruckel said the sanitizer that will be utilized at the facility is safe for use in areas frequented by children and pets, and is hypoallergenic.
“It is completely non-toxic and is certified to sanitize food contact services,” he said.
He said the Garrison facility is the only county-operated playground in Lewis County. You should check the operation schedule of other facilities before assuming they are open to the public.
The park, which held a grand opening a year ago, was closed earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
With the warm temperatures predicted for the Independence Day weekend, Ruckel also urges area residents to stay hydrated and avoid becoming overheated.
“Drink plenty of liquids and take frequent breaks in the shade,” he said.