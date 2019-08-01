Pinnacle Park Dedication is today

The dedication of Pinnacle Park in Garrison, complete with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, is planned for this (Thursday, 8/1/19) afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at the park.
In addition to the official park opening, Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says he will also be making a special announcement.
“It is exciting news,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the ceremony, not only for the park dedication but also to be able to share the news.”
Workers placed the finishing touches on Pinnacle Park with the park opening to children Monday afternoon, July 15.
Ruckel says a $70,200 grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management funded a rubberized surface on the playground that was installed just prior to the swings being put into place.
Pinnacle Bank officials will be recognized for their generous donation of the use of land for the project, Ruckel said. Lewis County Farm Bureau also contributed funding for the park project, he added.
“It is convenient for the community and centrally located for the residents of the Garrison area,” he added.
He added he plans to thank community residents for their patience while crews have worked to bring many aspects together to make the playground a reality.
He also credits the efforts of the Lewis County Extension Office for helping to acquire equipment for the facility.
The park is located on Garrison lane directly behind Pinnacle Bank.
Ruckel said every effort will be made to minimize vandalism and urges area residents to help watch the area and report any acts of vandalism to authorities.
Ruckel said security cameras and other steps have been taken to help ensure those utilizing the park are safe and that vandalism will be deterred.