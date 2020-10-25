Phyllis Osborne

Phyllis Eileen Osborne, 92, formerly of Stout, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Leesburg, in Leesburg, Virginia.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Angelo and Garnet A. Karn Miniguzzi, she became a young bride on December 22, 1946, and moved to San Diego, California, while her husband, Eugene Willis Osborne, served with the US Navy during World War II. Eugene was formerly of Stout, Ohio, and Tannery.
Phyllis was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a NeMe. Although she did work outside the home, including at the Portsmouth Shoe Factory, Kroger’s in Columbus, Ohio, and as a set printer in Houston, Texas, her and Eugene’s primary focus was meeting the daily needs of their children, granddaughter and four great-grandchildren. She was active in school and church activities throughout her time here on earth.
She is survived by two sons, Eugene E. (Linda) Osborne of Hebron and George D. (Carol) Osborne of Galveston, Texas; two daughters, Mary Jane Osborne of Lovettsville, Virginia, and Cecilia L. Osborne of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, in Howard Cemetery at Tannery with Bro. Owen Applegate officiating.
Due to COVID 19 Regulations and for the safety of all, the family respectfully requests that mask and social distancing guidelines be adhered to.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.