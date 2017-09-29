Phyllis Sue McCormick Gregory passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017.
She was born September 22, 1957.
She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Gregory; one son, Del Gregory; sister, Rose Ella (Alan) Merritt; brother, Donnie Dean (Ruby) McCormick; sisters-in-law, Janet Tumlin McCormick and Janet Ginn McCormick; nieces, Tammy McCormick Conley, Shonda McCormick Richmond, Jessica McCormick Fetters, and Janice McCormick Hickerson; nephews, Elvis McCormick and Joshua Grandison; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Thomas McCormick; mother, Nettie Bertha Blankenship McCormick; sister, Helen Louise McCormick; and brothers, Lawrence Thomas McCormick, Sammie Fred McCormick, Willie Ray McCormick, and Beuford Lee McCormick.