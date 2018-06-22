Peter Michael (Mike) Setters, 72, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018, with his family by his side at Kenton Pointe Hospice of Hope in Maysville.
Mike was born in Huntington, West Virginia, January 13, 1946, to the late Earnest and Octa Lucille Blumn Setters. Mike was a custodian and bus driver for the Lewis County School System for 22 years. He was a member of the Black Oak Christian Church and attended the Quincy Church of Christ. Mike was a graduate of Lewis County High School Class of 1964. He loved his classic cars and listening to classic music from the ’50s and ’60s era. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Ruggles Setters of Vanceburg whom he married March 18, 1967 in St. Paul; one daughter, Belinda Setters of Louisville; one son, Michael (Mikey) and his wife Sarah Porter Setters of Vanceburg; one brother, Walter (Virginia) Setters of McComb, Michigan; five grandchildren, Laurelle, Silas, Anthony, Matthew, and Nevaeh; and special friends, Donald and Tammy Armstrong of Vanceburg.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, Jordan Setters.
Services will be Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 2nd Street, Vanceburg with Bro. Corey Stamper officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24, from 8:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Pallbearers for Mike Setters will be Donald Armstrong, Cody Armstrong, Isaac Blaine, Coner Blaine, Mike Eicher, Gary Blaine and Jon Wilheim.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com