Pepsi bottler to add 45 jobs with Maysville facility

Gov. Andy Beshear noted the continued growth of Kentucky’s distribution and logistics sector, as he announced today that G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc. will invest $8.9 million toward a new facility in Maysville, creating approximately 73 jobs with at least 45 of those positions allocated to Kentuckians.
“It’s no secret that Kentucky’s ideal geographic location continues to attract high-quality businesses and jobs to the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “This commitment by G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers is an incredible example of a company continuing to believe in Kentucky’s workforce and ability to deliver their product to customers quickly and efficiently. I want to thank the company’s leadership for its continued partnership and look forward to seeing their future success here.”
The investment will include a new 124,000-square-foot warehouse in Mason County that will run 12 routes daily and help facilitate 4.5 million cases of beverages across Kentucky and Ohio each year. The soft opening for the project is scheduled for October 2022 with the facility expected to be fully operational by January 2023.
“We are so excited about having a physical presence in the city of Maysville that will allow us to grow our business while creating additional jobs and investing in the local community,” said Tim Trant, G&J CEO. “Ultimately, we will be able to better serve our customers across Kentucky and Southeastern Ohio.”
G&J is the largest family-owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler, employing more than 1,600 people across 13 locations in Kentucky and Ohio. G&J currently operates two Kentucky facilities in Lexington and Winchester. The company employs 371 full-time employees in the commonwealth.
G&J’s planned investment adds to a thriving logistics and distribution sector in the commonwealth. In 2021, companies within the sector announced more than 1,000 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs across more than 30 facility expansion and new-location projects with $181.7 million in private-sector investment in the commonwealth.