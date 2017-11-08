Penny Sue Taulbee Ruggles, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 6, 2017, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born December 28, 1951, in Lewis County to the late Raymond Taulbee and Irene Colley Taulbee. She was a retired pharmacy tech from Staker Drugs and member of Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
Surviving are her husband, Steve Ruggles, who she married May 21, 1982; two brothers, Eddie Ray Taulbee and Terry Michael (Pamela Kay) Taulbee, both of Lloyd; a sister in law, Edith Taulbee; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Dean Taulbee.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2017, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017, and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.