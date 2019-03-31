Peggy Ann Holsinger, 74, of Friendship, Ohio, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born November 28, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late James Flowers and Rosemary Underwood Artis.
She had worked in the restaurant and kitchen at a nursing home. She loved her flowers and loved to vacation at the beach and in the mountains.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Missy) Boyd and Billy “Bumble” (Misty) Holsinger; two daughters, Marsha (Steve) Griswold and Cheryl Holsinger; nine grandchildren, Zachary Boyd, Nicholas Boyd, Tyler Boyd, Dillon Sissel, Cameron White, Jaycee Holsinger, Gage Holsinger, Taylor Martin, and Dannah Robirds; six great-grandchildren, Charlie, Kaelyn, Daetyn, Rilee, Oaklee, and Kason; two brothers, James Flowers and Bill Flowers; and a sister, Linda Besco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eugene Holsinger, whom she married March 16, 1968; and a daughter, Deborah Sue Holsinger.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio, with JR Holsinger officiating.
Interment will be in McKendree Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday.
