Peggy Joycelyn Hickle Grayson, 83, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, with her family by her side at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center after an extended illness.
Peggy was born in Lewis County March 17, 1934, to the late Clyde and Violet Swords Hickle. She was a homemaker, loved her children and adored her grandchildren.
Surviving Peggy are three daughters, Deborah Grayson, Pamela Grayson, and Marcia Grayson, all of Vanceburg; one son, Bobby (Jeri) Grayson of Vanceburg; one brother, Eugene (Helen) Hickle of Vanceburg; one sister, Shirley Bohmer of Florida; 11 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Norris E. Grayson in 2008; one son, Tony Dale Grayson in 1994; a grandson, Anthony Stevenson; two great-grandsons, Drew Riffe and Cody Carver; and one brother, Mitchell Hickle.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.