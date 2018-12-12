Pauline Logan, 86, of Olive Hill, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, at Bella Vita Senior Living in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
She was born January 5, 1932, in Carter County, a daughter of the late Milford Logan Sr. and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Logan.
Pauline worked for over 40 years at Cowden’s Sewing Factory in Olive Hill and had fond memories of the many friends made during her years of work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Mearl Logan, Milford Logan Jr., Kenneth Logan, Ralph Logan, and Roscoe Logan; two sisters, Maxine Ingalls and Roxie Logan; and her special friends, Paul Burchett and Jimmy Hamilton.
Pauline is survived by her twin sister, Madeline Herald of Piketon, Ohio. Although she was never married or had children of her own she is survived by 21 nieces and nephews and countless great nieces and nephews whom all referred to her as Aunt Pauline. She also leaves many other family members and lifelong friends who will sadly miss her.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Roar and Dorretta Webb for all the love and support they provided to Pauline over the past year and to Gregory Logan for generously and lovingly caring for her during her final months.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, with Brother David Rayburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Logan Cemetery in Carter County.
Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, and after 11 a.m. on Saturday at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West US Highway 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.globefc.com.