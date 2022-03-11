Paul Madden

Paul Wesley Madden, 69, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Greenup County on November 13, 1952, a son of the late Alfred and Carrie Fraley Madden.
Paul was a logger. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Sue Pettry Madden; two sons, Chad (Brittani) Madden of Vanceburg and Aaron Madden of Columbus, Ohio; five daughters, Delta Flora of Flemingsburg, Lisa (Chris) Young of Maysville, Georgia (Mike) Thomas of Vanceburg, Ashley Reed of Hi Hat, and Jennifer (Larry) Smith of Garrison; three brothers, George Madden of Vanceburg, Matt (Christine) Madden of Greenup, and John Madden of Vanceburg; four sisters, Grace Sarver of Troy, Ohio, Bernice Madden of Greenup, Margie Berry of Troy, Ohio, and Rebecca Darlington of Garrison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jared Madden; a grandchild, Valerie Jarrells; three brothers, Jim Madden, Billy Ray Madden, and William Alfred Madden; one sister, Kathy Madden Meadows; and two sons-in-law, Darwin Hall and Duane Flora.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison, with Bro. Morgan Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday, March 14, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.