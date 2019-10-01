Paul Logan Sr.

Paul Wesley Logan went to be in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2019, at the age of 84, at the London Health and Rehab Center in London, Ohio, after an extended illness.
He was born February 14, 1935, at St. Paul to Ernest Wesley Logan and Nancy Ellen Osborne Logan.
Paul was employed by Buckeye Steel Castings in Columbus, Ohio for 19 years before retiring. Paul served his Lord in churches in Kentucky and Ohio. His hobbies were old trucks and cars, western movies, camping, and Bluegrass music. His sense of humor and mischievous personality was the essence of his life, and he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his sister, Norma Jean Kinker; his children Regina Sue Long (Steve) of Williamsport, Ohio, Sandra Kay Reis (Terry) of Quincy, William Douglas Logan (Melissa) of Firebrick, Marcella JoEllen Keeton (Timothy) of Jackson, Ohio, Paul Wesley Logan Jr. (Kathy) of Columbus, Ohio, Anita Lynn Johnson (John) of Canton, Georgia, and Victoria Ashley Reed (Dave) of Kettering, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Hester Hall, Erma Johnson, Walter Logan, Lillian Harr, and Anne Roe; two grandchildren, James Lewis Reis and Michael Paul Reis; one great-grandchild, James Ethan Reis.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport, Ohio, with Rev. Rick Clos officiating.
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling, Ohio, is caring for arrangements.