Paul Dyer, 71, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 22, 2018, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born August 29, 1947, in Lewis County, a son of the late James Harold and Olive Evelyn Morgan Dyer.
Paul enjoyed joking with his friends and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by one brother, David Dyer of Lucasville, Ohio; and one sister, Charlotte Higgins (Berl) of Lucasville, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Paul Dyer Jr.; six brothers, Kenneth Dyer, Jerry Dean Dyer, Maurice Dyer, James Dyer, Billy Joe Dyer, and Leo Dyer; and one sister, Shirley Cramer.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Sister Wilma Erwin officiating. Burial will follow in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.