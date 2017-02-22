Patty Dean Kilgore, 66, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Patty was born in Lewis County October 21, 1950, to the late Willard and Ruth Riley Bevins. She was retired, was of the Pentecostal faith, enjoyed canning, taking care of her garden, going to the creek, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Ernie Kilgore, whom she married September 5, 1987; one son, Timothy W. Bevins; three sisters, Judy (Michael) Rozelle of Findlay, Ohio, Nancy (Jerry) Scott of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Barb (Tim) Skinner of Rainsville, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Joyce Bevins; three stepdaughters, Jennifer, Trish, and Mary; five step-grandchildren; 24 nieces; 20 nephews; and two special cousins, Brenda Ogg and Chuck Hollis.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by one daughter, Deanna Ruth Kilgore; a sister, Wanda Davidson; and two brothers, Larry Bevins and Tim Bevins.
Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Danny Buckner Officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.