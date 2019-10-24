Patsy Hanshaw

Patsy Jane Hanshaw, 69, of Olive Hill, passed away, Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 at her residence.
She was born April 11, 1950, in Carter County, a daughter of the late Ralph and Gladys Fife Hanshaw.
Patsy was a Homemaker and of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed talking to and visiting her family and friends, gardening, planting flowers, riding horses and four wheelers. She will be most remembered for her joking, laughing, kind heart and helping people whenever she could.
She is survived by three sons, Jonathan Goodan, Jamey Goodan, and Jason Goodan; two sisters Janice (Kenneth) Day, and Linda (Ronnie) Bond; two brothers, Charles (Freda) Hanshaw and Philip (Patty) Hanshaw; seven grandchildren, Cody, Jake, Morgan, Caleb, Jaden, Jace and Hailee; one great grandchild, Raelynn; two good friends, Janet Harris and Alfreda Cox.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Brittany Reynolds.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Duvall & Moore Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Olive Hill, with Bro. Rex Seagraves and Bro. Rob Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hanshaw Family Cemetery in Olive Hill.
Friends may visit from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, Friday, October 25, 2019 and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Duvall & Moore Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 149 Whitt Street, Olive Hill, KY.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.duvallandmoore.com.