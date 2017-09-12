Patricia Lee Burton Roach Lambert, 71, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday evening, September 10, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born November 16, 1945, at Upper Sandusky, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Juanita Marie Burton Roach.
Patricia was a member of Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church and worked until her retirement as bank teller for National Security Bank and Trust. She also worked as a dietary supervisor at Spring Meade Nursing Home in Tipp City, Ohio. Patricia enjoyed going to church, shopping, riding the four wheeler with her husband and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Elza Lambert; one son and daughter-in-law, Charles Curtis Lambert and Amanda of Bethel, Ohio; one daughter and son-in-law, Christine Marie Williams and Steve of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carolyn Sharp of Chicago, Illinois. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Winford Roach; and two sisters, Clairmaye Walters and Lillian Kortina.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church with Bro. Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Cemetery in Carter County.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church.
Pallbearers will be Charles Curtis Lambert, David Williams, Mark Lambert, Caeden Lambert, Roger Rowe, Jeff Mosley, and Steve Williams.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison is caring for all arrangements.
