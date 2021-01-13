Patricia Kay Harrison

Patricia Kay Kegley Harrison, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born January 18, 1944, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Karl and Christine Lykins Kegley.
Patricia was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church and enjoyed watching TV and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by one son, Donald Karl Harrison (Sherry) of Elizabethtown; one grandchild, Donald Cody Harrison (Marissa); one great-grandchild, Emma Harrison; and three sisters, Carol Hull (Phillip) of Vanceburg, Jane Lewis of Lexington, and Karla Dickerson (Gene) of Sumter, South Carolina. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tom Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.