Patricia Horsley

Patricia “June” Witten Horsley, 70, of South Shore, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born June 13, 1951, in Cuzko, Indiana, a daughter of the late John Henry Witten and Frona Liles Witten.
Mrs. Horsley was a Christian and enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam (Micah) Lewis of Garrison, Amy (Shane) Simpson of South Shore, and Jennifer King of Garrison; two sisters, Judy Shordt of Toledo, Ohio, and Hester Witten of Wurtland; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ronald Lev Horsley; one daughter, Rhonda Lawson; one grandchild, Christian Simpson; and one great-grandchild, Keaton Lawson.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. John Byard officiating.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.