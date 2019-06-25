Patricia Hedge

Patricia A. Hedge, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Bracken County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta after a brief illness. Her family was at her side.
Patricia was born at Quehanna, Texas, December 9, 1955, to the late Henry F. and Alice Fisher Mannon.
She was a homemaker. Patricia he loved to cook for her family and friends, and go shopping, especially yard sales. Patricia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Tammy (Joseph) McCord of Maysville, Diane Wilson of Alverado, Texas, and Gunia (Ron) Kraft of Fort Worth, Texas; two sons, Wylie N. Hedge III, and Kennedale Hedge, both of Vanceburg; a sister, Joann Muncrief of Grapevine, Texas; one brother, Henry (Cindy) Mannon of Fort Worth, Texas; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wylie N. “Will” Hedge Jr. in 2007; a son, Bobby Walker; a granddaughter, Harley Hedge; a brother, Charles Mannon; and four sisters, Linda Clester, Eunice Shaw, Carolyn McGuire, and Margaret Hall.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Hedge Family Cemetery on Quicks Run.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.