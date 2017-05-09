Patricia Ann Rickett Handshoe, 57, of Garrison, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2017, at her home.
She was born February 3, 1960, in Lewis County, a daughter of Doris Cooper Rickett Linville and the late James Gilbert “Gib” Rickett.
Patricia was a member of Cody Bible Church at Red Fox and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed coloring, shopping, traveling, cooking, quilting, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, who resides at Black Oak, survivors include her husband of 32 years, Leslie Handshoe; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jess and Andrea Ruark of Kansas City, Missouri, and James Ruark of Melbourne, Florida; two grandchildren, Hunter Ruark and Tristan Nicole Ruark, both of Richlands, North Carolina; and four sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene and Ronnie Burriss of South Shore, Peggy and Frank Clark, Debbie and Nelson Burriss, and Sherri and David Burriss, all of Black Oak. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Donnie Hackworth officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
