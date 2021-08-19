Patricia Ann Cushard, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
Patricia was born in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leo Vernon and Hazel Eva Underwood Malone.
She worked for the US Postal service as a letter carrier for 25 years and loved going to yard sales, baking, and reading. Her favorite pastime was listening to Elvis Presley music. She was a collector of ceramics and knick-knacks.
Left to cherish Patricia’s memories are two sons, Kenneth Lee (Wendy) Cushard Sr. of Grandview, Indiana, and Jay D. (Dawn) Cushard of Tollesboro; one sister, Vivian Adams of Freemont, Ohio; one brother, Curtis “Frog” Malone of Freemont, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jeremy Secord, Kenneth Lee Cushard Jr., Lee Cronin, Cody Wayne Cushard, Shanda Nicole Roberson, and Jaycee Denise Cushard; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah Secord, Grace Secord, Conner Secord, and Maleeah Roberson. Many nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Eugene Cushard and David Allen Cushard, and a grandson, Daniel Cushard.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak with Bro. David Hickerson officiating.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of all arrangements.
