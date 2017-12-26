Pamela Sue Maddix McGlone, age 53, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 20, 2017, at her residence.
She was born November 7, 1964, in Boyd County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Wade and Wanda Lee Porter Maddix.
Pamela attended Trace Fork Christian Holiness Church and worked at St. Claire Regional Medical Center as a secretary. She enjoyed reading and being a song leader and youth leader in her church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Robin McGlone.
Pamela is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Chad W. Everett McGlone and Sarah of Vanceburg, Kentucky; one daughter, Elizabeth Dawn McGlone of Vanceburg, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Ariel Baker, Zavier Ott, and Jerrika McGlone; and five sisters and four brothers-in-law, Marquetta and Keith Newell, Beverly Jo Maddix, Rebecca and Billy Puckett, and Mary and James Middleton, all of Olive Hill, Kentucky, and Reginia Lynn and Edwin “Rowdy” Johnson of Grayson, Kentucky. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg, Kentucky, with Brother Ed Porter and Brother Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Riley Cemetery on Route 474, Brushy Creek in Carter County, Kentucky.
Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017, and after 9 a.m. on Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street, Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179.
Chad McGlone, Keith Newell, James Middleton, Adam McGlone, Adam Dcant, Tim Jordan, Michael Hartley, and Greg Hartley will serve as pallbearers.