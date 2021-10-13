Owen Sensabaugh

Owen Edward Sensabaugh, 80, of South Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 9, 1941, in Hamersville, Ohio, a son of the late Earl and Mamie McBeth Sensabaugh.
He is survived by a son, Donald (Dottie) Sensabaugh of Ironton, Ohio; two daughters, Connie Sensabaugh and Rebecca (James) Dyer of South Portsmouth; one brother, Ora Sensabaugh of Garrison; and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Betty Horsley Sensabaugh; two sons, Earl Dean Sensabaugh and Dewey Edward Sensabaugh; a daughter, Deborah Lou Sensabaugh; and a grandson, Robert Estil Porter III.
Arrangements are incomplete at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
