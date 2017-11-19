Original Turkey Run still on, organizers say

With news of a property owner in the Briery Creek Road area restricting access to their land, participants of the annual Turkey Run event have been concerned the unofficial gathering of off-road vehicle enthusiasts will be cancelled.
It won’t.
Jeff and Becky Zornes say the event will continue on land in the Briery Creek Road area where the property owners have given permission for the event to continue.
“It’s a tradition,” Becky Zornes said. “I can remember 40 or more years back when people would get together here on the day after Thanksgiving to four-wheel in their Jeeps and (Ford) Broncos.”
Becky Zornes lived on Birery Creek Road as a youngster. Her father and grandfather lived there, too.
“We have about 200 acres to ride on that we have permission from the property owners to use for the Turkey Run,” she added.
In addition to participating in many previous Turkey Run events, the Zornes’ have hosted Ellis Run, a memorial scholarship fundraiser in honor of James Ellis Carver II who died in 2016.
Becky Zornes says she printed maps showing what land may be utilized by participants and will be distributing those maps to the Turkey Runners.
“We don’t condone trespassing,” she said.
She said she has helped to clean up the area after earlier Turkey Runs where participants have left trash behind or cause some damage.
“We respect our neighbors and their lands,” Becky Zornes said. “We want to continue the tradition.”
“The Original Turkey Run is still on and still open,” Jeff Zornes said.
The couple are utilizing the event to raise money for the James Ellis Carver Scholarship Fund and to help with expenses for Tiffany Palarie.
Palarie was seriously injured in a four-wheeling accident in the Briery Creek Road area and continues to receive treatment and rehabilitation.
Becky Zornes said proceeds will help to fund six $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to Lewis County High School seniors next year.
“We hope to continue to grow the fundraisers and present more scholarships each year,” she said.
“We will be offering a 50/50 pot, raffle for a Remington 870 pump shotgun, shirts, hoodies, and plenty of good food,” said Jeff Zornes.
He added there is no admission charge for the event and there are overnight campsites available for free.
“Donations will be appreciated for the benefit of others,” Jeff Zornes added.
For more information about the Original Turkey Run event, contact Jeff or Becky Zornes at 606-796-9377.