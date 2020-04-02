Order to enforce social distancing, curb COVID-19 spread

Judge Executive Todd Ruckel today issued an executive order aimed at enforcing social distancing and curbing the spread of COVID-19.
The order directs all businesses remaining open to the public to develop policies to endure adequate distancing of customers including limiting the customers to one adult per household at a time.
The order also prohibits all out-of-state and out-of-county game hunters from hunting inside the county.
The order is immediately effective and all law enforcement agencies are directed to enforce it.
Lewis County residents may dial 606-202-8600 for more information on any local orders now in place.
Here is the text of the order:
EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 20.04
SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS
WHEREAS, the President of the United States and the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky have issued directives of social distancing in order to curb the spread of COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, a public health emergency exists within the United States and a declaration of emergency remains in effect for Lewis County, Kentucky; and
WHEREAS, KRS 39A empowers the County Judge/Executive to exercise all powers necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the population while the emergency situation continues; and
WHEREAS, to ensure that proper social distancing is maintained pursuant to the Governor’s orders and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to ensure that the public is adequately protected, I, Anthony T. Ruckel, Lewis County Judge/Executive, order the following:
Retail Businesses:
• All retail life-sustaining businesses that remain open shall develop policies to ensure that adequate social distancing is maintained amongst customers.
• The number of shoppers being allowed to enter businesses shall be limited to one adult member per household.
• All shoppers allowed in a retail business to shop shall maintain a distance of at least six feet from all other individuals and shall complete their shopping as quickly as practicable.
Game Hunting
• Out-of-state and out-of-county game hunters are prohibited from hunting within the geographical borders of Lewis County, Kentucky.
This order is effective immediately and shall be enforced by all law enforcement agencies within Lewis County, Kentucky.
Be it therefore ordered this the 2nd day of April, 2020.
Anthony T. Ruckel
Lewis County Judge/Executive
Attest: Kelsey Wright
Copies To:
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Vanceburg Police Department
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Kentucky State Police
All retail life-sustaining businesses
