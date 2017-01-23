Opal Van Hoose, 91, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in Seaman, Ohio, at her cousin’s home.
Opal was born on October 19, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles Osborne and Carrie Craig Osborn in Lewis County.
She is survived by one sister, Geneva Dunn; nieces, Sue Hughes and Coleen S. Deel; nephews, Randy Dunn, Gary Dunn, David Arnold, and Hobe Van Hoose Jr.; cousins, Omar Dean Vance, Margie Black, Donald Vance, Doris Holton, and Cecil Craig; 17 great-nieces and nephews; 10 great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew, as well as a host of other relatives, cousins and special friends, Doris Lee and Sharon Young. Her dogs Twyla, Sara and Jiggs also survive.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank “June” Van Hoose Jr.; and sister, Francis.
Services were held Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio, with Duane Lee officiating.
Burial was in West Union Cemetery.
Family and friends can sign Opal’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com