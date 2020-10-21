Opal “Tickle” Kennard, 86, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Maysville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after an extended illness. Her family was at her side.
Opal was born in Vanceburg on November 9, 1933, a daughter of the late William and Mattie DeAtley Irwin. Opal had worked at Vanceburg Grade School and for Comprehend Inc. in Vanceburg, from which she retired. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Vanceburg First Baptist Church, a 1952 graduate of Lewis County High School, and was an avid fan of UK basketball and the Cincinnati Reds.
Left to cherish Opal’s memories are two sons, Charles Allen (Cynthia) Kennard, and Robert (Lisa) Kennard, both of Vanceburg; and three grandsons, Adam Kennard of Morehead, Nick (Katie) Kennard of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Blake Kennard of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Kennard, on June 2, 2012; three sisters, Martha Butler, Zita Kegley, and Mary Kegley; five brothers, George Irwin, Charles Irwin, Chester Irwin, Gene Irwin, and Robert Irwin.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Dr. Howard Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Bill Tom Stone, Danny Enix, and Bryan Wright.
Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
