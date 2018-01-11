Opal Mae Wills McClurg, 94, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Opal was born on Quicks Run November 2, 1923, to the late Robert and Hila Truesdell Wills.
She was a devoted mother and homemaker. She attended Concord Christian Holiness Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Violet J. Preston of Ohio and Wanda (Robert “Bobby”) Sweet of Kentucky; a sister, Lucille Grigson of Kentucky; a brother, Willie (Betty) Wills of Kentucky; two grandchildren, David N. (Joni) Sweet of Texas, and Heather (Dusten) Irwin of Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Kristin (Patrick) Sullivan of Texas, and Sierra Irwin and Bridget Irwin of Kentucky; and a great-great-grandson, David Sullivan of Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow “Woody” McClurg, on January 17, 2004. They were married October 11, 1939. Opal was also predeceased by two sisters, Bessie Bayless and Rosie Ramsey; and two brothers, Alfred Wills and Lawrence Wills.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 15, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Lovell Grigson Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in McClurg Cemetery at Concord.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour Monday at the funeral home.
