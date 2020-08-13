Opal Lewis

Opal Lawson Lewis, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, to enter into her heavenly home.
She was born May 22, 1941, a daughter of the late Ollie and Iva Pearl Manley Lewis.
Opal was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, friend, co-worker, and most importantly, a Christian. She was a true servant to her Vanceburg Christian Baptist Church, her former workplace, the Vanceburg Nursing Home where she helped care for patients for 30 years, and to her family. She was always willing to lend a hand to her church, family, and friends.
Opal helped raise four wonderful children alongside her husband and she took great pride in her family. She loved spending time with all of them, especially her grandchildren. Opal loved hosting holiday dinners and having all of the family together under one roof. She loved reading her Bible. She also enjoyed shopping, going out to eat and watching her TV game shows. She was a wonderful person who will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
Opal is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gary Lewis; her children, Keith (Diann) Lewis and Timmy (Sherri) Lewis of Vanceburg, Kelly Goin of Havelock, North Carolina, and Kevin (Paula) Lewis of Tollesboro; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Jerry) Dickess of Vanceburg, Brittany Lewis (Bradley Barker) of Vanceburg, Heather (Charles) Insko of Tollesboro, Kirsten (Ronnie) Chinn of Emerson, Scott (Amanda) Lewis of Morehead, Michael Lewis of Vanceburg, and Macy and Jaden Lewis of Tollesboro; her great-grandchildren, Charleigh and Jonah Insko, Ava Dickess, and Oliver Lewis; her sister, Loretta (Wayne) McCann of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a special sister-in-law, Carolyn Lawson Conley (Roger) of Vanceburg. She was a wonderful person who will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allen Goin; her brothers, Tom Lawson, Virgil Lawson, Jerry “Specs” Lawson, and Wayne Lawson; and her sisters, Wilma Jane McCane, and Lucille Skidmore.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Roger Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Scott Lewis, Michael Lewis, Jerry Dickess, Charles Insko, Ronnie Chinn, and Bradley Barker. Jonah Insko and Oliver Lewis will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.