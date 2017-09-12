Only minor injuries in crash involving loaded school bus

Only minor injuries were reported as the result of this accident at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 (Kinney Road) and the AA Highway at Garrison Tuesday morning. The truck that struck the bus was hauling gasoline pumps which were thrown from the vehicle in the crash. The accident involved three vehicles and remains under investigation. – Dennis Brown Photo
Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident at Garrison this morning involving a school bus loaded with children.
Deputy Bryon Walker said dispatchers received a call from a motorist at the intersection of Ky. Rt. 1306 and the AA Highway at Garrison reporting that a school bus had been struck in the side by a truck.
