Deputy Taylor Martin is investigating a single motor vehicle accident early Friday at the intersection of the AA Highway and Grayson spur.
Martin said the accident happened about 2:40 a.m. involving a 2010 Toyota Corolla operated by Joseph Hall, 38, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Martin said Hall was traveling north on the Grayson Spur and failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle traveled across the AA Highway and struck the rock wall on the north side of the AA Highway.
The vehicle traveled through a line of orange reflective barrels that had been placed where the guardrail had been damaged as the result of a fatal accident on February 18.
Hall was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Portsmouth Ambulance and was later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, with multiple injuries.
Martin was assisted at the scene by Deputy Dennis Brown, Portsmouth Ambulance, Black Oak Fire and Rescue, Lewis County Fire and Rescue.