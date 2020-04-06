One Call information from school district is inaccurate

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington said a call placed overnight by the district’s automated telephone system contained outdated/inaccurate information.
He issued a community letter this morning that he hopes will get the correct information to all stakeholders.
From Superintendent Jamie Weddington:
Overnight the Lewis County School District’s One Call Now system sent out inaccurate, out of date information to some of our families and staff. We are working with the provider to remedy the issue. The company, One Call Now, has apologized for their error and has assured us they are working to correct all issues and that the system should be back up and running this afternoon. If the errors can be remedied, we expect information to go out this evening from 5:00pm to 6:00pm
As a reminder, school is closed thru Friday, May 1 with a tentative student return date of Monday, May 4.
Meal delivery will only be on Tuesdays from 11:00 to 1:00, beginning this week. Please plan for this meal delivery service to stop or change on very short notice at any time. You should place a box, cooler, tote, wagon, or similar item at your bus stop for the meal bag to be placed in. If you have any completed NTI packets, you may place them in one of the above items listed. We will pick your NTI packet up when we drop your meal off. Adults and children must remain on the porch, garage, close to their house or inside their vehicle and must be visible so an accurate number of meals can be left. Adults and children should not approach the bus as we want to ensure appropriate social distancing of at least six feet.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Jamie Weddington
Superintendent
Lewis County Schools
606-796-2811