Ona Cloteen Collins

Ona Cloteen Horsley Collins, 90, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with her son Jeffrey Collins at her bedside.
She was born February 10, 1930, in Greenup, a daughter of the late Jonathan and Ruth Royster Horsley.
Ona attended Morehead State University and was employed by the Lewis County School System and US Shoe Corporation. She was a founding member of the Garrison Church of Christ where she often taught Sunday school classes and directed the annual Christmas pageant. Later in life, she became a member of the Lawrenceburg (Kentucky) Church of Christ and Citrus Park Church of Christ, Tampa, Florida.
Ona is survived by one son, Jeff Collins of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, Joshua Collins and Jeramy Collins, both of Radcliff; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Horsley of Chillicothe, Ohio, Ted Horsley of Lexington, and Randy Horsley of Dayton, Ohio; and three sisters, Pearl Rhodes of Chillicothe, Ohio, June Roberts of Harrodsburg, and Marjie White of Williamstown. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Elmer Collins; one son, John Collins; one grandson, James Collins; one brother, Alfred Horsley; and two sisters, Eldean Paul and Shirley Blanton.
Services will be at Noon Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Lynn “Buddy” White officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.