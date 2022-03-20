Omer Ray Moore, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Lewis County.
He was born in Lewis County on June 25, 1958, a son of the late Adrian Eugene Moore and Armilda Frances Swim Polley.
Omer attended Muses Chapel Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived one son, Adam Moore and Tammy of Garrison; one daughter, Brittany Moore and Chris of Vanceburg; four grandchildren, Dawson Moore, Ashton Cooper, Brody Cooper, and Tatumn Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Aubrey Cooper; three brothers, Arnold (Judy) Moore of Wallingford, Allen (Mary) Moore of Mayslick, and Wilson Moore of Vanceburg; and one sister, Geneva (Doug) Brown of Vanceburg. Other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Adrian Moore, and three sisters, Shirley Wright, Juanita McCane, and Barbara Dyer.
Graveside services will be at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Moore Family Cemetery on Quicks Run Road with Bro. Patrick Tumlin officiating. Burial will follow.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
