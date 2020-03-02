Oleta Pettit

Oleta Jewel Pettit, 99, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, with family at her side.
Oleta was born at Glen Springs on August 29, 1920, a daughter of the late Edgar Leroy Pollitt and Minnie Bell Howell. She had worked as an elevator operator in Baltimore, Maryland, and was a homemaker. She was a member of Black Oak Christian Church where she was baptized.
Oleta was married to Calvin F. Pettit who passed in 2011. They were married in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 18, 1958.
Left to cherish Oleta’s memories are her sister, Pauline Chinn of Vanceburg; and a brother-in-law, Hobart Horsley of Vanceburg. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins will also mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by five sisters, Alma Combess, Audrey Burriss, Mary Jane Burriss, Betty Durham, and Olive Mae Horsley; and three brothers, Elmer Pollitt, Robert Pollitt, and Jimmy Pollitt.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Black Oak Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.