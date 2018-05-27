Ohio man arrested following pursuit

An Ohio man was arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit Saturday night near Burtonville.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling west on Buck Lick Branch Road after observing the operator commit a traffic violation.
Bivens said the vehicle accelerated and eventually led deputies onto Salt Lick Road (KY 989).
Bivens said following a pursuit of about five miles, the operator of the vehicle stopped and a female passenger jumped out of the vehicle.
He said the operator, William Jason Wallace, 36, of Batavia, Ohio, refused to comply with the deputies’ commands and had to be forcefully removed from the vehicle.
Wallace was charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and operating on a suspended operators license. He was lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.