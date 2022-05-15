Odust Kamer

Odust E. Kamer, 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.
He was born August 15, 1934, at Garrison, a son of the late Estin and Grethel Kamer. He retired after 38 years with Timken Roller Bearing.
Odust had a passion for music and played guitar and mandolin, enjoying the time with those with whom he played. He also had a great love for his Lord and Savior. He was a longtime member of Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Fredia Corns Kamer; four sons, Rick (Debbie) Kamer, David (Leanne) Kamer, Steven Kamer, and William Kamer; a daughter, Tammy Scott; a stepdaughter, Tauwanta Corns; two brothers, Sherman (Monda) Kamer and David (Tammy) Kamer; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Kamer, Emily Kamer, Jewel Schirtzinger, and Holly Wurdack; and nine great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and other family and church family and dear friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel Fay Daniels; a son-in-law, Larry Dean Scott; a brother; and four sisters.
Friends may call at the OR Woodyard Funeral Home, 1346 South High Street in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services. Interment will be in Fernwood Cemetery.