Ocie Caseman

Ocie Stevenson Caseman, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born in Lewis County on June 21, 1936, a daughter of the late George Stevenson and Ethel Windsor Stevenson.
Ocie was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include five sons, Brian (Mary) Caseman, Anthony Caseman, David Caseman, and Chris (Wanda) Caseman of Vanceburg, and Phillip (Maria) Caseman of Garrison; four daughters, Janice (Kerry) Smith, Linda (Danny) McGowan, and Velma Caseman of Vanceburg, and Sharon (Cecil) Brown of Garrison; 50 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leonard Caseman; one son, Douglas Eugene Caseman; four great-grandchildren, Leslie Caseman, Dalton Carver, Max Brown and Quentin Brown; and one brother, Willis Stevenson.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison, with Bro. Frank Rister officiating. Burial will follow in Muses Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.