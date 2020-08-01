Norman Mineer

Norman Lee “Mousie” Mineer, 88, of Foxport, beloved husband of 62 years to Joyce Dixon Mineer, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Lewis County on February 28, 1932, he was the son of the late Archie Lee and Lula Ann Doyle Mineer.
Norman was a US Navy veteran and retired from Wald Manufacturing in 1993. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.
Norman enjoyed restoring Case tractors and participating in tractor shows. He had various interests throughout his life, always staying busy tinkering with projects. The last few years he enjoyed riding around the farm and woods in his Ranger side-by-side.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Pam (Denny) Lowe, Robin (Johnny) Conn, Jill (Mark) Miller, and Mark (Angie) Mineer; his grandchildren, Jared Miller, Megan Lowe Schumacher, Terri Lowe, Janel Miller, Cody Conn, and Austin Mineer; and great-grandchildren, Blaine Lowe, and Ethan Conn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster brother, Bob Mineer.
Services will be at 1:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020, at Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Tom Mitchell and Bro. Layne Wagner officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery with full military honors accorded by WN Fant American Legion Post 5 and Franklin Sousley VFW Post 1834.
Active pallbearers will be Jared Miller, Cody Conn, Austin Mineer, Joe Shumacher, Jeff Harmon, and Tommy Skaggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Mineer, Johnny Mineer, Phil Doyle, Darrell Dixon, and Troy Dixon.
Memorials are suggested to the Kentucky Circuit Clerk’s Trust For Life, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217 and Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, c/o Bill Beckett, 1031 Foxport Rd., Wallingford, KY 41093.
In accordance with the health mandate from the State of Kentucky, all visitors will be required to wear a face covering and exhibit proper social distancing practices.