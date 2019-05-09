Norma Lee Weaver, 103, of Mount Carmel, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation, with her granddaughters by her side.
She was the widow of Roy Weaver.
Born November 20, 1915, at Trinity, she was a daughter of the late Wade Frye and the late Stella McNulty Frye.
Norma worked in the cafeteria at Hayswood Hospital and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church and was once a member of Wesley Chapel in Fearisville (Lewis County). She enjoyed quilting, embroidery and gardening.
Norma is survived by her grandchildren, Kim Ripato and husband, Mark, Carla Wilson and husband, Tom, both of Tollesboro; her great-grandchildren, Colton and Cody Ripato; her nieces, and nephews, Lee Speigel and husband, Tom of New Richmond, Ohio, David Lanthorn and wife, Linda of Maysville, Frankie Applegate of Alabama and Dennis Lanthorn of Chicago, Illinois; her sister-in-law, Connie Frye of Dunkirk, Indiana; along with several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Roy, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Foxworthy; her brothers, Larue, Frank, Wayne, Arvon and Clinton Frye; and her sisters, Loeta Mason, Evelyn Jones and Delma Lanthorn.
Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church with Bro. Jerry Eubanks and Bro. Johnny Byard officiating.
Norma will be laid to rest in Bethany Cemetery beside her family.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church, located at 7583 Mount Carmel Road, Flemingsburg, KY 41041.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056) and/or Mt. Carmel UMC (7583 Mount Carmel Road, Flemingsburg, KY 41041).
Friends may offer online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.