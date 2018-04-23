Norma Ellen Carpenter Farley, 76, of Camp Dix, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 17, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born April 9, 1942, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bertha Cook Carpenter.
Norma was of the Pentecostal faith and a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed telling jokes, canning, gardening and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Norma is survived by three sons, Danny Robert Farley (Jacqueline), Darrin Farley (Janie), Aaron Farley (Shawna) all of Vanceburg; one daughter, Julia Qualls of Dover; 10 grandchildren; and one brother, Jimmy Ray Carpenter of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Danny Farley; two sons, Jerry Farley and Jason Farley; two brothers, Junior Carpenter and Johnny Thomas Carpenter; four sisters, Wanda Windsor, Virgie Ginter, Virginia Evans and Opal Payne; and one son-in-law, Shannon Qualls.
Services will be at Noon Friday, April 20, 2018 at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Farley Cemetery on Straight Fork.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until Noon Friday, April 20, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Norma’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.