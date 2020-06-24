Nicholas Krueger

Nicholas Michael Krueger, 31, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 14, 1989, in Mahoning County, Ohio, a son of Michael Krueger of Lake Milton, Ohio, and the late Marsha Sue Beiland Krueger.
Nicholas attended the 1st Federated Church in Jackson and loved music, cars, tearing things apart and putting them back together, helping his friends, spending time with his family, and he loved his dog, Olaf.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, who raised him, Ronald and Donetta Gilliam Beiland of Lake Milton, Ohio, and his fiancée, Jeanne Schlinkerman. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Jerry Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7579 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.