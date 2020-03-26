Next round of NTI packets available

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington has released information on the next round of student NTI packets for the district.
Lewis County High School NTI packets (#11-20) are available for pickup March 26, 27, 30, and 31 from 8:00am to 3:00pm.
Middle school and Elementary school packets (#11-20) will be available on March 30 and 31 from 8:00am to 3:00pm.
Some high school and middle school work is available online through Google docs and other electronic platforms.
The district will attempt to deliver packets that are not picked up via the meal delivery program on Wednesday April 1.
Elementary packets are currently available online at the district website.
We are working to scan high school and middle school packets in order for them to be available online by Monday, April 6.
Any student may submit their work electronically by taking a picture of the work and emailing it to the school principal and teacher. Please include your student’s name, class, grade, and teacher.
This information was also sent via the district one call system yesterday evening.
Please call your students school if you have any additional questions.