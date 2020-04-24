New facility planned to replace Garrison Elementary

A plan to replace Garrison Elementary School with a new facility is in the works with an offer of assistance from the state of nearly $13 million in the works.
Lewis is one of four districts named in the recently adopted state budget to receive urgent needs school assistance. The other districts are Mason, Rowan and Greene.
Lewis County Superintendent Jamie Weddington said he expects to receive an official offer of assistance from the state after July 1 to replace Garrison Elementary School with a new facility.