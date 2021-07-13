Nettie Carolyn Riley, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home.
She was born January 5, 1942, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late James “Dick” Lewis and Goldie Lewis Webb.
Nettie attended Vanceburg Church of God and Hilltop Tabernacle. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family.
Nettie is survived by two sons, Larry Allen Riley of Vanceburg, and Terry Odist Riley (Anita) of Tollesboro; one daughter, Linda Riley of Morehead; one brother, Jackie Lewis (Freda) of Vanceburg; three sisters, Betty Jean Gilliam (Ross) of Vanceburg, Edna Rayburn (Bertram) of Laurel, Indiana, and Rose Muncie (Jimmy) of Croton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Michelle Bloomfield, Jessica Lykins, Wilson Gabbard, Natalie Insko, Koty Riley, Kasey Riley, and Lexy Hord; 10 great-grandchildren; and a family friend, Lucille Butler. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Odist Hoover Riley; one grandchild, Chandee Noel Riley; two brothers, Bertram Lewis and Vincent Lewis; and three sisters, Mildred Hamilton, Wanda Lewis and Emma Louise Mahan.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. John Lewis and Bro. John Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Pallbearers will be Troy Hughes, Kasey Riley, Wilson Gabbard, Bram Bloomfield, Koty Riley and Brody Lykins. Holden Gabbard and Bentley Hord will serve as honorary pallbearers.