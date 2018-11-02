Nellie Lucille Bush Lawhorn, 80, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018, at her home.
She was born November 27, 1937, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Deward and Flossie McFarland Bush.
Nellie was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her dogs.
Nellie is survived by two sons, Roger Lawhorn and Clayton Michael Lawhorn, both of Marion, Ohio; four daughters, Patricia Shields of Vanceburg, Vine Buchanan, Cheryl Kirkland, and Charlotte Blevins, all of Marion, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Marion Frances Lawhorn; one great-grandson, Brian Blevins; three brothers, Charlie Bush, Hesper Bush, and Welky Bush; and two sisters, Nona Eddington and Marie Russell.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at Granny Thomas Cemetery in Lewis County with Bro. Clarence Hall officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.