Natisha Sue Lewis Jenkins, 32, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017, at her home.
She was born November 22, 1984, in Mason County, a daughter of Timothy Reed Lewis of Vanceburg and the late Melinda Sue Ruggles Lewis.
Natisha was of the Christian faith and enjoyed taking pictures and spending time with her family and friends, especially her children.
In addition to her father, Natisha is survived by her husband, Brian Jenkins; one son, Reed Allen Jackson of Vanceburg; one daughter, Melinda Joy Jackson of Vanceburg; one brother, Timothy Reed Lewis Jr. Of Whitelake, Wisconsin; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Edna Richardson Lewis of Vanceburg. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larry and Martha Dunaway Ruggles.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefc.com.