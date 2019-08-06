National EAS Test is Wednesday

It’s only a test.
The test is Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday will mark the fifth nationwide test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, also known as IPAWS, Emergency Alert System in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission.
Beginning about 2:20 p.m. local time and lasting for about a minute, a test message will air on all US AM, FM, TV, cable and direct satellite broadcast stations.
The national EAS test message will be similar to regular required monthly broadcast test messages.
Officials say the national test will allow for assessments of “the operational readiness of the nation’s alert and warning infrastructures for distribution of a national message and to determine whether technological improvements are warranted.”
It’s up to the President of the United States or his or her designee to determine when the system is used.
This test will not include notifications to cell phones.
If Wednesday’s test has to be postponed because of widespread bad weather or other reasons, the alternative date is August 21.