Nathan Ryan Bobo, 29, of South Portsmouth, passed away at his home Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
Nathan was born May 4, 1989, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Jeff and Pam Bobo.
Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Pam Bobo of South Portsmouth; a brother Jeffery (Tacila) Bobo of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter Emma Bobo of Boyd County; and his grandmothers, Genevieve Nickel Bobo of South Shore and Charlotte Underwood of South Portsmouth. He also leaves many dear and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Nathan was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Bobo; his step-grandfather Henry Nickel; and grandfather Gene Underwood.
He was a very kind-hearted and caring individual. At times bashful, but once you got to know him he opened up like a book. His smile would light up a room. He loved his daughter, mother, father, brother and all his family and friends dearly. Nathan was very talented, he loved racing motocross, being a tattoo artist and his most recent found love and expertise in being a welder (a BoilerMaker out of Local #105). Nathan will be truly missed by his family and friends, but never forgotten. We all love you and will see you in Heaven.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore. Burial will follow in Collier Memorial Gardens at South Portsmouth.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday.