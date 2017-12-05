Natalie Stone to perform in Le Nutcracker Cirque

The Nutcracker ballet has become Christmas tradition since the story was written in 1816, but the Cirque D’Art Theatre has re-created the classic story and brings it to the Vern Riffe Center stage with a new look.
“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” is a story written in 1816 by German author ETA Hoffmann, in which young Marie Stahlbaum’s favorite Christmas toy, the Nutcracker, comes alive and, after defeating the evil Mouse King in battle, whisks her away to a magical kingdom populated by dolls.
Le Nutcracker Cirque tells the tale of Clara and the Nutcracker with all the beauty and grace of ballet and also brings new elements to the tale including aerial acrobatics and tumbling.
This weekend’s performances may appear a little different on stage but the basic story premise is the same.
With a diverse cast of over 250 students from ages three to 35, the show promises something for all ages.
Lewis County resident Natalie Stone will again joint the troupe on stage for performances this weekend.
The event will be held at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, located on the campus of Shawnee State University, 940 Second Street in Portsmouth.
Showtimes are Friday, December 8, at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 9, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 per adult, and $12 for youth, seniors and students.
Contact the McKinley Box Office for seating and ticket information at 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.